“We will not try this case in the news media.”

“The matter is under investigation, so we cannot comment.”

“Our policy is not to discuss pending litigation.”

Forget all that.

In this national political climate, such pious incantations seem to be declining in popularity after years of near-constant use.

Start at the top. Don’t expect any of that “let-the-process-play-itself-out” stuff from President Donald Trump.

He keeps condemning a continuing and duly authorized federal investigation as a “witch hunt.”

In turn, porn actress Stormy Daniels has her lawyer Michael Avenatti pressing her case so hard in the news media that both are achieving mega-fame.

Their latest disclosure is a confirmed report that companies such as Novartis and AT&T poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into a firm called Essential Consultants.

That entity belongs to Trump lawyer-fixer Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to Daniels, allegedly as hush money over an affair with Trump.

Another $500,000 allegedly came to Cohen from Viktor Vekselberg, who’s close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the subject of current U.S. sanctions.

No settlements, reports, verdicts or context were awaited before these tasty morsels came out.

After Cohen’s office was raided, Trump mourned the presumed death of attorney-client privilege. Trump advocate Rudy Giuliani, famous ever since he was a U.S. attorney, bizarrely called FBI agents “storm troopers.”

Giuliani has been twisting, spinning and reversing his own statements so fervidly that some wonder if he’s acting as Trump’s legal representative in any normal sense of the term.

Nobody else even remotely connected with Trump’s controversies — except special counsel Robert Mueller and his team — seems determined to withhold public comment.

Last week U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis said a fraud case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is about getting information “that would reflect on Mr. Trump and lead to his prosecution or impeachment or whatever.”

That might be a good guess, or not. But former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump and could hypothetically be a witness in a justice-obstruction case, promptly took public issue with Ellis sharing it from the bench.

“I don’t know how a federal judge could possibly know enough about an investigation . . . to offer a view like that,” said Comey, currently on a book tour.

Out-of-court judging does not end at the Beltway.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked if he thought departing Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman should face criminal charges over his alleged abuse of women.

“Based on what I’ve read, yes,” de Blasio said.

Despite all that, a pious no comment still comes in handy once in a while.

After she conveyed statements about payments in the Daniels case that proved false, Sarah Huckabee Sanders last week told reporters: “Mayor Giuliani as well as the president have spoken at length about this. . . . Because of ongoing litigation, I’m not going to comment any further.”

Ah, there it is — a dodge in the old tradition.