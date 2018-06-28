TODAY'S PAPER
Any Republican POTUS would have the same impact on SCOTUS

On Wednesday morning the Supreme Court declared for the first time that government workers who decline to join a union cannot be charged for the cost of collective bargaining.

Just hours later, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement after 30 years, during which he became the court’s “swing vote.”

Thus a single court case, combined with a single new opening, delivered back-to-back home runs for U.S. conservatives.

Together these separate news stories illustrate a political point: The coming sea change on the court will stem more from the fact that a Republican was elected president than who it happened to be.

In a Donald Trump branding arrangement, others build and design the structure and he markets it with his name on it.

The same approach might be at work with the court.

Take the public employee case, Janus v. AFSCME.

Unions and conservative advocates were anticipating the very same result in early 2016. But the sudden death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia derailed it.

That is, Scalia’s death meant the Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association case then pending — which challenged the same status quo as Janus — reached a 4-4 deadlock on the court.

The precedent for charging nonunion members for the benefits conferred by union membership (created when seven of the nine judges were appointed by GOP presidents) had held.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to take up President Barack Obama’s nomination pending the presidential election, which would have meant a 5-4 liberal majority.

Democrats decried McConnell’s refusal as “stealing” the seat for the GOP. That’s overwrought. It’s more like the Scalia seat was borrowed or held in escrow or abeyance. If the GOP won the presidency that year, the party would own the seat; if not, they’d have to give it up.

Once Trump won, McConnell got to confirm the nomination of well-credentialed Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch.

For purposes of the public employee case, having Gorsuch was as good as having Scalia on the court.

McConnell thus completed his architecture of the conservative court majority and put the landmark public-employee ruling and other right-leaning decisions back on track.

Trump praised the Janus ruling in a tweet, saying it would mean less in political contributions to Democrats. He didn’t bother to credit the National Right to Work Foundation or the Liberty Justice Center, right-leaning groups that worked on the Janus case for years.

For now, the likely list of nominees for the Kennedy seat includes experienced federal judges with conservative and academic credentials.

For purposes of the party, its voters, the congressional majorities and the White House, any of them will do.

By Dan Janison

Dan Janison has been a columnist at Newsday since 2007.

