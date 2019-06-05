The question of the moment is whether this White House border script plays out differently than those that preceded it.

Nearly one year ago President Donald Trump signed an executive order rescinding his famous "zero tolerance" policy. Children had been removed from families, prompting condemnation across the political spectrum including from four former first ladies and even Melania Trump.

Nearly six months ago Trump retreated again, this time from a record government shutdown that he forced over border-wall funding, but with nothing from Congress to show for it.

Still, the problem Trump advertises as a menacing invasion continues to grow. On Wednesday, officials said that Central American migrants came to the U.S.-Mexico border in May in the highest monthly numbers in seven years.

Customs and Border Protection took more than 144,278 migrants into custody last month, up by one-third from April.

Now the focus shifts to Trump's vow to impose tariffs on all imports from Mexico, his latest showy move to stem the flow.

The Republican caucus in the Senate has never quite fallen behind Trump's border strategies. Family separations were declared canceled a day after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declared support for "a plan to keep families together while their immigration status is determined."

While the unpopular shutdown dragged on, McConnell was willing to let the newly Democratic-run House of Representatives take verbal heat from Trump. But in the end both houses approved a bill with no wall concessions.

And when the president invoked emergency powers to take billions of dollars from military budgets to fund the barrier, the GOP Senate went on record in opposition, perhaps boosting court efforts to stop it.

Last time out, Trump assailed the Democrats as champions of open borders. But this time resistance arises from within his own party, which has generally tilted toward "free trade" and never fully embraced the president's other tariffs.

Border states depend on Mexico trade. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reportedly called Trump's tariff plan a $30 billion tax increase on his state. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said: "We're holding a gun to our own heads."

Rather than belittle his own party as weak on immigration, Trump this week simply said GOP lawmakers would be "foolish" to legislate against the 5 percent tariff, due to commence Monday. He could, however, face his first veto override as president, if it comes to that, on the eve of national elections next year.

The ideal scenario for Trump would be that the Mexican government internally stems the flow of migrants to the U.S. border as he demands, allowing him to save face and declare victory as he withdraws the tariff orders.

“To avoid these flows that go from Central America to the United States in large numbers I think we can make progress with traditional mechanisms and better exercise existing rules,” said Jesus Seade, Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America. Talks are expected soon.

Aware that the biggest resistance to the Mexico threat comes from senators across the aisle, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said this week: "Frankly, I don’t believe that President Trump will actually go through with the tariffs.”

"President Trump has a habit of talking tough and then retreating, because his policies often can’t be implemented or don’t make sense … so I wouldn’t be surprised at all if President Trump doesn’t follow through on these tariffs either."

Predictably, Trump responded to the dare by calling Schumer names while denying a bluff. Results, as always, remain to be seen.