Republican chants of "Drain that swamp!" once promised an end to special-interest influence in government — or at least to put a dent in it.

But the swamp grows deeper.

The Trump administration's tariffs — which are taxes on imports — have created a whole new sub-industry for lobbyists seeking to get their clients exclusions from the charges.

The bureaucracy of the U.S. Trade Representative, the Commerce Department and other agencies often make decisions case-by-case, and product-by-product.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the number of clients lobbying on tariff and trade issues has jumped in the past two years.

Firms that won tariff exclusions include those of Trump inauguration committee chief Brian Ballard, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump fundraiser Marc Lampkin, according to the news site ProPublica.

Varian, a medical company, paid Ballard and a colleague to lobby the White House, the trade office and Vice President Mike Pence. Four of Varian's five tariff exclusion requests were approved, ProPublica wrote, citing securities filings.

Big companies that hire connected lobbyists enjoy an advantage over small firms that cannot afford to do the same.

All this is a separate matter from the falsehood frequently repeated by Trump that China is funding the federal tariff revenues. If they were, U.S. manufacturers wouldn't pay top dollar to lobbyists to avoid the tariffs.

“U.S. tariffs continue to be almost entirely borne by U.S. firms and consumers,” Mary Amiti, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, writes in a new National Bureau of Economic Research paper.

While creating a new stimulus for tariff lobbying, the Trump administration has helped feed the lobbying swamp in other ways.

As of October, the number of lobbyists in government jobs far exceeded the same figure for the Obama administration after six years, according to a joint research project of ProPublica and the Columbia Journalism School.

Often the ex-lobbyists help regulate industries they worked in.

While the White House imposed tariffs on U.S. businesses for products such as aluminum and steel, tax rates fell for corporations of various kinds. This too prompted a scramble for special breaks.

As noted by The New York Times, there were new taxes in the massive, hastily-written 2017 tax bill that were supposed to raise hundreds of billions of dollars from companies that had been avoiding levies partly by asserting their profits were earned outside the U.S.

Lobbyists for big companies besieged the Treasury Department to bend in their favor the rules that would stem from the rewritten tax code. Exceptions were carved out with the result that some large players will avoid taxes on their offshore profits, it was reported.

That's a far cry from those populist convention chants.