Certain broad themes in the Trump administration's dealings with Turkey resonate with issues under scrutiny in Ukraine scandal.

For one, there are what William Taylor, acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, described in his House testimony on Wednesday as "irregular" channels of U.S. policymaking.

Regarding Ukraine, the focus is on Trump's efforts to create the semblance of a foreign "investigation" that could slime his election opponents.

Regarding Turkey, much has seemed irregular about the Trump administration's conduct from the outset.

Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was paid to represent the Ankara regime right up until his government appointment — just as Trump's former campaign manager made big bucks working for the head of a pro-Russia faction in Ukraine.

For his part, Flynn had lobbied U.S. officials for approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to deport a Turkish cleric, Fetullah Gulen, who Erdogan blames for an attempt to overthrow him.

And Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani made himself an off-payroll, behind-the-scenes player in Turkey, as he did in Ukraine.

Two years ago, Giuliani and former Attorney General Michael Mukasey met with Erdogan while representing a criminal defendant — Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab.

Mukasey said they were trying to negotiate a "state-to-state resolution" of his case.

That's a highly unusual mission for people outside the State Department.

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly was pressed by Trump to help get the Justice Department to drop that case. Tillerson refused, saying it would interfere with a criminal investigation, according to Bloomberg News.

As with the president's famous July 25 "do us a favor" call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump's Zarrab request appalled some White House advisers.

In the Ukraine affair, Trump sought foreign action against his domestic foes.

In Turkey's case, Erdogan sought U.S. action against his domestic foes.

On top of it all, the Trump family has personal interests in Turkey that may or may not be kept separate from U.S. government policy.

One of Trump's back channels includes his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Erdogan has his son-in-law Berat Albayrak serving as his finance minister.

And Mehmet Ali Yalçindağ, the son-in-law of a Turkish tycoon, has partnered with the Trump Organization, which has a Trump Towers project in Ankara.

Serious concerns over weapons and war, of course, are key to the U.S. role in Turkey and Ukraine.

For better or worse, Trump recently had the U.S. military accommodate Erdogan's latest reach into Syria, which vexed even Republican members of Congress, as did the temporary delay of military aid to Ukraine.

The Syria withdrawal was preceded by a key phone call between Trump and Erdogan that for all we know Trump might consider "perfect."

Irregular might be just another word for how this White House conducts business.