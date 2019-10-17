On a day when it might have been nice to hear just a hint from the commander-in-chief that he acts loyally in the nation's interests, President Donald Trump announced that his private company will host the next Group of Seven summit outside Miami.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced Trump's Doral resort will host the event during a news conference — where he also acknowledged Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in part because it wasn't carrying out a probe he wanted.

“I have news for everybody: Get over it,” Mulvaney said. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy . . . That’s going to happen. Elections have consequences, and foreign policy is going to change from the Obama administration to the Trump administration.”

But a question remains: Was this foreign policy — or a partisan shakedown? Either way, whether it's in private commerce or his mudslinging tactics, Trump clearly keeps his own interests in mind.

On Thursday, Trump-contributor-turned-ambassador Gordon Sondland confirmed during the House impeachment inquiry that Trump delegated U.S. policy on Ukraine to personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani's interests on behalf of private clients who operate in the region may, of course, differ from those of the State Department on behalf of the country.

Sondland denied knowing at the outset that Giuliani may have primarily tried “to involve Ukrainians, directly or indirectly, in the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.”

In saying "get over it," Mulvaney said Trump had been dissatisfied with Ukraine's lack of inquiry into the origins of the Russia investigation, though not into the Bidens.

Which investigation was at stake might not matter.

As for the G-7 locale, Mulvaney said: “Doral was far and away the best physical facility for this meeting,” without revealing what other locales were considered. Trump first suggested his own golf resort, Mulvaney said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration was still trying to clean up some of the fatal fallout from the sudden Syria withdrawal that left Kurdish U.S. allies vulnerable to attack by their enemies in Turkey.

Vice President Mike Pence announced in Ankara that Turkey had agreed to pause its push into Syria for five days while Kurdish fighters would be able to withdraw. Trump has drawn verbal fire over what past Republican partisans would have called a "cut and run" withdrawal — one that Turkey President Recep Erdogan happened to want.

For the past three years it has been an intriguing question as to how far the administration would go to acquiesce to Erdogan's ambitions.

Trump's first national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who had been in business with agents of the Turkish government, initially spoke up as unabashedly for Erdogan as Trump once did for Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.

When Flynn was gone, it was recently reported, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani took up the cause of having a cleric whom Erdogan regards as an enemy deported from Pennsylvania. Giuliani has so far denied this.

For now, anyone wishing for Trump's assurances that "America first" doesn't really mean "Me first" will need to wait longer.

Mulvaney's "Get over it" set the tone of the day.