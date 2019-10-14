Once again a news story features Donald Trump Jr. meeting with political people with ties to Eastern Europe as part of one of his father's campaigns.

This time, we see a photo of the namesake son dining in May 2018 with Trump supporters Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, both Soviet-born Florida residents and co-defendants in an alleged campaign-finance scheme that put $325,000 in a pro-Trump PAC.

Also in the photo, posted proudly by Parnas, is Trump friend Tommy Hicks Jr., a GOP operative.

Last time, the buzz was all about Trump Jr. meeting at Trump Tower. On hand for that famous conclave in June 2016 were since-imprisoned campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Kremlin-connected lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, among others.

Trump friend Rob Goldstone, a music publicist, helped set it up with the idea that Veselnitskaya had useful information to share on Hillary Clinton.

Other recent Trump items also have an ominously familiar ring.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are taking a look at Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani regarding his dealings in Ukraine where he is known to have pressed officials to investigate the president's political foes, as reported last week.

Trump has showed support for Giuliani, so far. He calls him a "crime buster" and the city's "greatest mayor" who now faces a "witch hunt."

In April 2018, federal agents in Manhattan raided the offices of Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen, then under investigation for his dealings during the campaign on Trump's behalf with women who said they had affairs with him.

Before Cohen flipped and went to prison, Trump called that a "witch hunt" too and said the FBI “broke in to” Cohen's office.

Another eerie echo comes in the form of the president calling for traditional U.S. rivals to supply information that could help him damage fellow Americans who oppose him.

Trump told reporters “China should start an investigation into [Joseph and Hunter Biden], because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine."

The ex-vice president's son had business dealings in both nations.

In July 2016, Trump proclaimed: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” meaning Clinton's purportedly deleted messages.

Once again, Trump is calling official inquiries illegitimate without factual support.

He calls the House impeachment process an attempted coup, just as he did the Mueller investigation. Democrats again call his refusal to cooperate the real coup attempt.

Now Trump has bowed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the matter of invading Kurdish-held territory in northern Syria. Fellow Republicans are criticizing him alongside Democrats, to no practical effect.

One year ago, Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for marriage documents, but was never seen leaving and was reportedly assassinated under orders from higher-ups in the kingdom.

Trump essentially shrugged. Fellow Republicans along with Democrats criticized his reaction, to no practical effect.

History is known to repeat itself, but not always so quickly.