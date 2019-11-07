The most basic question to consider when key witnesses appear before a House impeachment panel next week is what the Ukraine scandal means for how our government works these days and for whom.

When President Donald Trump on July 25 asked Ukraine's leader for a "favor," he was clearly seeking foreign help on behalf of his candidacy and his party rather than the U.S. public at large.

If we had a different kind of republic, say an autocracy, Trump's promotional interest and his nation's would be deemed one and the same.

We don't — and it isn't.

But Trump's counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky, could be forgiven if he got a different impression.

The most obvious danger here is that U.S. credibility abroad has been undermined for the sake of the president's personal interests.

On Thursday, it was reported that Zelensky was ready to bite on Trump's request that he talk on CNN about opening an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

This wouldn't be just the kind of negative research that private election campaigns carry out on their own. The obvious White House goal was to put an official stamp on loose allegations about Hunter Biden's gas company job in Ukraine and a highly unlikely "theory" that it wasn't Russia that meddled in the 2016 U.S. election.

But word of Trump's "prod" — a hold on Ukraine arms aid — leaked and Congress reacted with rage. The munitions were approved. The president's cherished side agreement was canceled.

Last month, Trevor Potter, the founder of the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan group that works to ensure fair elections, told The New York Times: “If the president of Ukraine has agreed to do this [deal], he has something to hold over the head of the president of the United States. It indeed opens the president up to political blackmail.”

Blackmail concerns came up in an earlier Trump administration furor.

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates testified in May 2017 before a Senate committee that she warned officials that January that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn was "compromised" for having misled others over contact he had with the Russian ambassador in Washington. Flynn was fired in February 2017.

Trump's aborted announcement-for-munitions deal with Zelensky also reflects the apparent usurpation of the State Department's role by the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who'd wanted to be secretary of state.

"This isn’t foreign policy," he asserted in May regarding his Ukraine interests, which combined representing Trump with his own business deals. "I’m asking them to do an investigation that they’re doing already and that other people are telling them to stop."

But if this wasn't "foreign policy," why would Giuliani and other Trump partisans have pushed to remove Marie Yovanovitch as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine?

And as for an investigation that "other people are telling them to stop," that, too, now sounds like moonshine.

Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko initially signed on to Giuliani's claims that the Bidens halted a probe into the big gas company Burisma. But since then, Lutsenko said he never saw “any possible violation of Ukrainian law by [Joe] Biden and by [Hunter Biden].”

Claims from the Trump camp about the frustrated actions of another former Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, also have proved hollow.

More importantly, it remains to be explored by Congress whether or how any of this skulduggery fits in with legitimate U.S. diplomatic interests such as trade, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, or relations with the European Union.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said this week: "What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward Ukraine: It was incoherent. It depends on who you talk to; they seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo."

That's a strange, faint-praise defense of the administration against charges involving extortion or bribery in Ukraine — especially after the president campaigned on his ability to negotiate "the best deals."