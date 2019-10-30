For a while it seemed that President Donald Trump's curious affinity for President Vladimir Putin of Russia didn't soften his own U.S. administration's hard-line policies.

Sanctions against Russia were tightened. Seized compounds in the U.S. went unreturned. A largely-symbolic bombing raid was carried out in Russia-aligned Syria over an alleged chemical weapon attack. Intelligence agencies said they were taking precautions against a repeat of Russia's electronic election meddling.

And earlier this month, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who left on reasonably good terms with the president, kept up that standard hard-line Republican posture at a Long Island Association appearance.

"They get their power from causing chaos and division in other countries," she said. "There’s not a bad actor in the world where Russia’s not holding their hand.”

But in recent months the U.S. president has taken high-stakes positions clearly aligned with those of Putin's regime.

Christopher Anderson, the former special adviser for Ukraine negotiations, testified before Congress Wednesday about the U.S. response last November when Russia seized Ukrainian military vessels heading to a port in the Sea of Azov.

Anderson said he and State Department colleagues "quickly prepared a statement condemning Russia for its escalation," but "senior officials in the White House blocked it from being issued."

After the U.S. pulled forces out of northern Syria this month, Russian and Syrian troops moved in. They took over abandoned American positions, and the Turkish government got what it wished by clearing previously U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters out of a key area. Whether all will turn out well for Russia in the region is a different matter.

Then there's Ukraine, which draws military support from the U.S. for its clash in its east against Russian-backed separatists.

Trump's temporary stalling of that aid over the summer — while trying to extract a pledge from the Kyiv government to probe his domestic rivals — is now a focus of House impeachment hearings.

Back in May, Trump met over the objections of his top national security advisers with one of Ukraine's biggest critics, Viktor Orban, the authoritarian prime minister of Hungary, getting a hostile assessment of that country, according to published reports.

Orban's allegations of Ukrainian corruption are said to echo those of Putin who also has communicated with Trump regarding the former Soviet republic.

On Sunday, Trump announced the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He thanked Russia before he thanked the Kurds.

It raised eyebrows, so the new national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, warned against reading anything into that. O'Brien told NBC News that there will be times when American interests “overlap” with Russian interests, but that doesn't add up to an alliance.

Trump insisted during the 2016 campaign that he was "no puppet" of Putin's.

That may be true, but unusual signs of deference do keep arising.

