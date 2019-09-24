President Donald Trump's 2018 address to the UN General Assembly was most notable for the fact that he got laughs — at his own expense.

The unintended punchline came right at the start of his speech. "In less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," he said to a surprising wave of titters.

This year, the mood was different.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, seated prominently in the president's entourage, in the audience alongside Vice President Mike Pence, appeared to nod off, making for a video image that went viral.

To be fair, Ross did the same two years ago at a Trump appearance in Saudi Arabia.

This year's resounding UN laugh line came a day before the president's address.

On Monday, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg addressed the Climate Action Summit. As a key financial backer of related causes, he serves as the UN special envoy for climate change.

Bloomberg dryly thanked Trump for his presence at the UN.

"Hopefully our discussions today will be useful for you when you formulate climate policy," Bloomberg said.

It took his audience a moment to realize what he'd just said. Chuckles followed. Bloomberg held his serious deadpan and then acknowledged the cities, states and businesses working to end the use of coal and cut emission of pollutants, in contradiction of Trump's policies.

Later in the day, Trump reacted to climate concerns by posting a tweet mocking 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg who gave a grim but moving save-the-planet address and stole the acclaim.

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future," Trump tweeted sarcastically. "So nice to see!"

On Tuesday, Trump dished out his usual cant in his General Assembly speech. Reading from a monitor in a notably subdued manner, he complained about unfair trade practices, the U.S. share of defense spending, border jumping and socialism.

"The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots," Trump said.

But he recently prompted questions about his own patriotism and fealty to the Constitution by asking Ukraine leaders to pursue hazy claims of wrongdoing against his fellow American Joe Biden.

In the House of Representatives, of course, impeachment returned to the front burner Tuesday, eclipsing whatever fine points of legitimate foreign policy that were broached along Manhattan's East River.

Trump as usual slammed Iran for its overseas militance but said the U.S. "has never believed in permanent enemies." In May of last year he announced withdrawal from the multilateral nuclear deal with Tehran. For now, nothing is likely to replace it.

Some of the rhetoric begged as it often does for factual support and explanation.

"Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders causing them to ignore their own national interests. Those days are over," Trump said.

He added: "Love of our own nations makes the world better for all nations."

Where those words might take the U.S. is anyone's guess.