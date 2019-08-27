TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
Long IslandColumnistsDan Janison
Dan Janison

Anti-Trump noise from within poses little short-term threat to GOP unity

Print

Presidents usually become their parties’  bosses upon election.

 Donald Trump is no exception. He has put his brand on the national Republican organization and his fans love it.

Trump's popularity within the GOP — combined with his unpopularity among most other Americans — make it especially easy for Trump & Co. to bat down internal dissent. Disloyalty, after all, could aid the partisan "enemy" all around. More than ever, painting the rival as a threat to America helps both major parties rally the faithful.

So it was interesting to hear right-wing radio talker Joe Walsh this week launch a maverick primary challenge to the first-term president. "Eighty to 90 percent of my audience supports the president," he acknowledged in an interview broadcast Monday. "I just found out that I lost my national radio show."

For Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, the rationale to run seems at first blush less ideological than personal. It is as if he is substituting the old slogan "It's the economy, stupid" with "It's his conduct, stupid."

"I’m betting you’re tired of having an unfit con man for a president," Walsh says on a campaign website. "A president who sides with foreign dictators over our intelligence community. A president who spews hate virtually every time he opens his mouth.

"A president who is teaching millions of American children it’s okay to lie and it’s okay to bully."

But whether it's Walsh, or former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, or former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, an anti-Trump Republican candidate seems far from likely to establish a Trump-like cult of personality.

Top GOP swamp-dwellers in Washington clearly embrace Trump as their ticket to power. With little interest in policy details, he empowers his party's Senate majority. They rule on nominations, cultural issues, spending, regulations and taxes. And Trump does nothing to force Republican lawmakers into difficult choices on health care, immigration or bridges.

No wonder so many of his 2016 foes in the Senate, whom he slandered in personal ways, have bowed and scraped in Trump's presence, with only occasional, narrow objections. These include Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Mitt Romney. It may not be adulation, but it is tacit agreement. Free trade, budget balance, and other past Republican goals go unspoken for.

Some moves against dissent are more aggressive. The Republican National Committee has approved a nonbinding resolution declaring its "undivided support for President Donald J. Trump and his effective presidency." And as The Associated Press reports, South Carolina and Nevada could cancel their GOP primaries and proclaim Trump their preferred nominee.

This is just one more way that 2020 offers a mirror image of 2016. Last time, Democratic insiders had a chosen presidential successor, Hillary Clinton, for whom the nomination was paved.

This time it's the GOP's turn to try to keep the White House as Democratic contenders slug it out on crowded debate stages.

Dan Janison

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Bryan Polite, Chairman of the Shinnecock Nation, speaks Shinnecock tribe passes gaming resolutions
Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin leave court after Judge: LI's Loughlin, husband can keep their lawyers
Two Suffolk County police officers will patrol downtown Suffolk cops to patrol downtown Patchogue
Under a new law signed Tuesday by Gov. State law requires livestreaming of IDA meetings
The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola Nassau assessor office needs to 'answer the phone!,' bill says
Nassau County police responded to an incident on Cops: Schools locked down after shooting in Roosevelt
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search