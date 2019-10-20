By accident, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney hit the viral-video jackpot Thursday when he said military aid to Ukraine had been held up as part of an administration drive to exhume Democratic computer information from the old Hillary Clinton email kerfuffle.

"We do that all the time with foreign policy," Mulvaney said when a reporter tried to clarify how transactional this was. The administration also used aid to three Central American countries to arouse pressure on their immigration policies.

"Get over it," Mulvaney said. "There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy."

What a great slogan. It's the very message supporters of President Donald Trump have flung at Democrats since he won the 2016 election. His campaign now sells “Get over it” T-shirts.

But anyone can use it.

Left-wing Democratic detractors of Hillary Clinton could use the phrase when she hints that Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential candidate from Hawaii, is being pushed by Moscow to run as a third-party spoiler candidate in 2020 to help President Trump win again.

In a podcast that drew wide notice Friday, Clinton said, "That's assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset."

Stein drew one percent of the 2016 vote but supposedly served a "spoiler" role that helped Trump to win key electoral votes.

Clearly Clinton is using the Trumpian tactic of casting vague aspersions to rationalize a loss she has not gotten over.

Trump has his Justice Department chasing down information overseas that could taint Democrats.

He hasn't gotten over his own dubious conspiracy theories.

Perhaps Sens. Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, running for president, could use the term when critics challenge the potential impact on taxpayers and employees of their massive Medicare-for-all plans.

Get over it, the senators could say. After all, few big presidential ambitions prevail in Congress. Trump's infrastructure talk and border-wall push have come to naught, and health care plans may meet the same fate.

Joe Biden's son evidently got jobs overseas aided by his father's political connections. He could lift Mulvaney's quote directly.

“Get over it,” the elder Biden could say, “there is nepotism in business and not only Trump’s."

It all comes down to who gets over what.

Repeat it enough, and it might become this generation's version of Bill Murray's goofy chant 40 years ago in the movie "Meatballs":

"It just doesn't matter!"