As his spectacle of a presidency runs its course, Donald Trump will find it easier to keep dismissing plain realities than to sell the fictions he offers as alternative "facts."

The Trumpian denial of the week was his insistence that a Justice Department inspector general report didn't say what it said. The report, in fact, contradicted his assertion that the Russia probe arose from a sinister "deep state" plot.

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a statement that ordinarily would have sounded routine for an agency leader. Wray agreed to fix flaws in the Russia investigation but said it was important that the FBI was found justified in opening a probe.

“I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump said Tuesday on Twitter. “With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

Trump has a habit of bashing his own appointees in the intelligence community and law enforcement. As he does with his professed concern about internal corruption in Ukraine, Trump makes a public-relations piñata of the FBI and the Justice Department when it's politically convenient.

But Trump can take after Wray with impunity, knowing most people won't read the 300-page IG report. Many will accept what Trump tells them about its contents even if it's entirelyn possible the president has not cracked the report himself.

The hard part comes if you try to reconcile Trump rants, such as like the following one about the IG report, with established fact:

“This was an overthrow of government, this was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it and they got caught, they got caught red-handed. I think I'm going to put this down as one of our great achievements. Because what we found and what we saw — never, ever should this happen again in our country."

This dovetails with the ongoing Ukraine mirage. Trump acts as if the case is clear, that the Bidens were corrupt, that Ukraine operatives were working against him and whatever else. But if this was apparent, why would President Volodymyr Zelensky's government need to investigate?

And give no awards for brilliance, audacity or sleuthing to House Democrats. They practically had the case for this quick and probably doomed partisan impeachment thrust upon them.

Trump openly demanded the announcement of a contrived Ukraine probe that, by the testimony of his own high-level appointees, would unclog U.S. defense funds and an Oval Office meeting for Zelensky.

Trump then made his contempt for congressional inquiries clear by withholding documents and witnesses.

More than anyone else, he gave plausibility to the Judiciary Committee's interpretation of the facts. "President Trump used the powers of the presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States, and undermined the integrity of the United States democratic process," the panel concluded.

Denying all that, and having the Senate's Republican majority acquit him in the resulting trial, should prove easy for the president.

The hard part would be trying to convince anyone outside the GOP bubble that his conspiracy theories, phantasms, and smears against others have any merit.