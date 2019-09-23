President Donald Trump told a foreign leader, seeking U.S. weapons, to go after an American citizen running for an American party's nomination for the American presidency.

No further investigation is needed for us to know this big, inescapable, admitted, scandalous fact.

The Ukraine affair looms larger than Russian election-meddling ever did — for a simple reason. It strongly suggests an abuse of power inside the White House. Trump clearly aspired to use the clout of his elected office overseas to destroy a political opponent.

In case it needs to be noted, a president is supposed to direct foreign policy for the good of this country, not of himself.

Trump was a private citizen in 2016 when he called during a news conference for "Russia, if you're listening" to produce Hillary Clinton emails.

Because he hadn't won the election yet, he couldn't use what lawyers call the color of his office to advance his personal interests — although American investigators later revealed that Russian operatives tried to hack Clinton's office hours later.

Once in office, Trump wailed but failed to get his Justice Department to manufacture a criminal probe against defeated opponent Hillary Clinton.

Now Trump and his private subordinate Rudy Giuliani seem to be trying to outsource their Joe Biden skulduggery to Eastern Europe. “We're not meddling in an election, we're meddling in an investigation," Giuliani said months ago.

Can this stand?

It took President Bill Clinton's scandalous behavior inside the Whte House to start the ball rolling on his impeachment.

The target of Trump's overseas squeeze, of course, is the government of new Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian turned politician. The Trump administration just happened to put a hold a few weeks ago on $250 million in military aid for Ukraine.

Trump said Sunday that he told Zelensky in a phone call: "We don’t want our people like Vice President Biden and his son [contributing] to the corruption already in Ukraine.”

This is also a good time to remember that high-level wheeling and dealing with U.S. weapons once embroiled the White House in the Iran-Contra scandal.

The goal there was to trade missiles to the mullahs running Iran as ransom for releasing hostages — and to supply aid to Nicaraguan anti-communist rebels in violation of a law called the Boland Amendment.

At least in Iran-Contra, ideology and civilian lives factored in the result. For the political right and the Reagan administration, it was about more than helping a single politician smear an election rival.

For that matter, President Richard Nixon's 1972 reelection campaign at least hired patriotic-sounding residents of the U.S. to carry out the Watergate burglary — rather than rely on the work of a foreign government.

Outsourcing aside, there is no lack of irony in the fact that the current scandal is centered on Ukraine. That's where convicted Trump operative Paul Manafort made money working for the nation's leader at the time, Victor Yuvchenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The arms run to Ukraine are supposed to offset Putin's ambitions in Crimea.

So to summarize: The guy immune from Trump's personal criticism leads a nation at odds with the one run by the guy Trump seems to have recently squeezed.

If there is a coherent American foreign-policy goal in all this, it has yet to become clear.

Long after his famous preelection Moscow hotel deal faded away, Trump's concerns in the region still seem to hinge on his narrow personal interests. Those involve how to treat whatever Biden or his son did or didn't do in Ukraine.

Pure self-centeredness in the nation's highest office may be at the root of the biggest scandal of all.