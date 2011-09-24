It would be better if teenagers never drank alcohol. Most adults agree.

Drinking is illegal, for one thing. It isn't always easy to moderate. And this part is undeniable: Kids sometimes do reckless things -- to themselves and to others -- when the alcohol takes control.

Yes, it would be better if teenagers didn't drink at all.

But they do, many of them and often. Saying that isn't the same as endorsing it. It is, however, the truth.

In April, about 30 teenagers came to a party at the Dix Hills home of Robert and Lorri Gelb at which alcohol was present, police say. The Gelbs weren't giving the students the alcohol, police said, but they were aware what was going on and didn't take the legal steps to stop what was going on. Later that night, one girl, as she tried to cross the Northern State Parkway with alcohol in her system, was struck by a car and killed.

On Thursday, the Gelbs were charged under Suffolk County's social-host law, which holds adults responsible not just for serving young people at home but also for not taking steps to stop their drinking.

It's a stern step on a serious issue. But will it actually reduce teenage drinking. Will it actually save lives? Will it make kids drink less or not at all? Or will prosecutions like this one simply push teenage drinking out of the basements and off the patios and into the parks, bars and cars? Won't that just encourage unsupervised drinking, away from adults' even semi-watchful eyes?

All those questions are being discussed at kitchen tables across Long Island this weekend. They were vigorously discussed in high-school classrooms and cafeterias on Friday.

Only one thing was clear as the week came to a close: Anyone who thinks these are easy issues hasn't thought about them enough.

LONG ISLANDER OF THE WEEK

BILL O'REILLY

Around here, we take our good ideas wherever we find them. Even from Long Island native Bill O'Reilly, beloved son of Levittown, irascible star of Fox News, dedicated Newsday reader. "You know what you should do in your Sunday column?" he suggested one day. "Long Islander of the Week. That way, you'll always have something nice in there, no matter how snarky the rest of it is." Finally, something Bill and I could instantly agree on! Here's something else: His new book, "Killing Lincoln," is fast-paced, novelistic, grippingly human and a really quite good. It's history with the boring left out. Who knew that O'Reilly, now ensconced in leafy Manhasset and already a pretty busy guy, would add "Lincoln biography" to his resume? Now if he can just convince the current crop of presidential candidates be a bit more Lincolnesque!

BETTER SAFE

1. Don't drink alcohol.

2. Don't drive fast.

3. Don't copy your term papers from Wikipedia.

4. Don't run with the wrong crowd.

5. But if you do, please be careful.