The nomination of Huntington Parks Director Don McKay for the Suffolk County Parks Commission to succeed his late father Alexander has stalled, and Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci has named town planner Margo Myles for the five-year term.

McKay’s name was put forward by former Democratic Supervisor Frank Petrone last year after the death last summer of McKay’s father, a county parks trustee for 41 years.

However, the appointment was sent mistakenly to the Suffolk County executive’s office, The unpaid post is a legislative appointment.

By the time the error was corrected, Lupinacci, a Republican, had become supervisor. On Jan. 18, Lupinacci sent a letter to the legislature nominating Myles, of Northport.

Myles had been an environmental planner and open space coordinator for the town for 21 years until last year. She still works part time for Huntington.

A vote on a legislative resolution to confirm Myles is expected next month.

The fate of McKay, a Democrat, as Huntington parks director also remains unsettled, given that Republicans along with Independence Party member Gene Cook outnumber Democrats 3-2 on the town board.

“I’m disappointed I can’t follow in my father’s footsteps,” McKay said. “But Margo is an absolutely fantastic choice for the town.”