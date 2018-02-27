Democrat Jim Gaughran, chairman of the Suffolk Water Authority, will seek a November rematch against Republican State Sen. Carl Marcellino after losing a close race two years ago.

Gaughran, 61, filed papers in Albany Monday forming a campaign fundraising committee for the November race against the 22-year Republican incumbent in the North Shore Fifth Senate District, which straddles the Nassau-Suffolk border.

“I am running because Long Island is not getting the kind of funding for education and other services that residents deserve because of the corruption and dysfunction in Albany,” said Gaughran. “And it’s become worse because of Donald Trump’s agenda.”

Marcellino did not return calls for comment to his Albany and district offices.

Gaughran, an attorney, served for six years as a Suffolk County legislator and four years as a Huntington Town Board member.

As chairman of the water authority for the past seven years, Gaughran has reduced payroll and implemented a high tech meter reading system that also cut costs.

Gaughran lost to Marcellino in 2016 by 1,761 votes after a recount in a contest where nearly 160,000 votes were cast.

Gaughran also lost a race for Suffolk comptroller in 2014. In 1992, Gaughran lost an uphill contest against the late Senate Majority Leader Ralph Marino, a Republican, who was at the height of his power.

Gaughran, of Northport, said he plans to highlight issues including the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions in Trump’s tax law.

“With Trump in office, people are paying more attention to politics, which will help get my message out,” he said.