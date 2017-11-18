Dear Nassau County Executive-elect Curran . . .
An open letter to Nassau County Executive-Elect Laura Curran:
Congratulations.
Come New Year’s Day, you’ll be the boss. The Big Kahuna of Nassau, one of the largest and wealthiest and most prestigious suburban counties in the nation.
You’ve been a newspaper reporter. And a county lawmaker. But never an executive. And that inexperience is going to work against you — which is why...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED