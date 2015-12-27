TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
Long IslandColumnists
Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June

Judge Marlene Budd hired by Suffolk as $147G unit chief

Hon. Marlene Budd, a former Suffolk County Family

Hon. Marlene Budd, a former Suffolk County Family Court Judge, poses for a portrait at the Cohalan Court Complex in Central Islip on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. Credit: James Escher

Print

Suffolk Family Court Judge Marlene Budd, who lost a bid for re-election in November, will join the county attorney’s office in January as $146,708-a-year bureau chief of the real estate unit.

She will join former elected officials ex-Assemblyman Edward Hennessey and former Brookhaven Town board member Steve Fiore-Rosenfeld, now on the Suffolk County Attorney’s staff.

Budd, a Setauket resident, lost re-election after a Suffolk County Bar Association judicial screening committee initially balked at giving her a qualified rating. After an appeal to the bar’s board of directors, she was found qualified.

Budd, who served one term as a Huntington Town board member, is in the midst of divorcing her husband Rep. Steve Israel (D-Huntington).

Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June
By Rick Brand @newsdaybrand

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Latest Long Island News

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans), pictured on April Meeks endorses Bloomberg's presidential bid
Romell Nellis had been previously arrested for robbing Cops: Hempstead man charged in two bank robberies
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, and Sentencing delayed for former Suffolk DA
First-time trustee and vice president Mimi Hu among Great Neck Library board trustee reflects on contentious race
Gary Rogers, a detective with the Nassau County Official: 11 cats rescued from squalid Valley Stream home
The Sears at Smith Haven Mall will close Sears at Smith Haven Mall closing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search