TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Long IslandColumnists
By RICK BRAND

On the blog

Print

Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer may be leaving at year's end, but his daughter Bridget is slated to be hired in the next police class of 60, scheduled to begin Dec. 26, one day before the current civil-service list expires. She's among 1,200 who scored between 92.6 and 95 in a test four years ago to qualify for hiring. A lottery was then held that pulled 750 names to be considered in a battery of follow-up tests, according to personnel director Alan Schneider. Dormer, in a prepared statement, said he's "extremely proud" of his daughter's high score, adding, "I have no doubt she will be an outstanding officer." -- Rick Brand

By RICK BRAND

Latest Long Island News

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans), pictured on April Meeks endorses Bloomberg's presidential bid
Romell Nellis had been previously arrested for robbing Cops: Hempstead man charged in two bank robberies
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, and Sentencing delayed for former Suffolk DA
First-time trustee and vice president Mimi Hu among Great Neck Library board trustee reflects on contentious race
Gary Rogers, a detective with the Nassau County Official: 11 cats rescued from squalid Valley Stream home
The Sears at Smith Haven Mall will close Sears at Smith Haven Mall closing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search