Richard Schaffer wins Babylon Conservative primary for supervisor

Richard Schaffer has won a write-in primary

Richard Schaffer has won a write-in primary for the Conservative Party nomination for Babylon Town supervisor. Credit: Richard T. Slattery

Although neither of their names was on the ballot, Babylon Supervisor Richard Schaffer has beaten his Republican opponent Dan Martin in a write-in primary vote for the Conservative Party ballot line for supervisor in November.

Schaffer, also the Suffolk Democratic chairman, received 137 write-in votes to Martin’s 37, according to results certified by the Suffolk County Board of Elections Thursday. The minor party did not officially support either candidate but carried petitions to permit the write-in contest.

Elected with Schaffer were Democratic Town Board member Tony Martinez, GOP Town Board candidate Anthony Manetta and Democratic Town Clerk Geraldine Compitello.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June
By Rick Brand @newsdaybrand

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

