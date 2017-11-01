This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
By Rick Brand

Andrew Cuomo rips Donald Trump at Suffolk Democratic fundraiser

The governor on Monday night in Holbrook hit the president for failing to deliver on campaign promises.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lashed out at President

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lashed out at President Donald Trump at a Democratic fundraiser in Holbrook Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Suffolk Democrats raised $400,000 at their fall dinner Monday where about 500 people heard Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo rail at President Donald Trump and rally the party faithful to turn out at polls Nov. 7.

“I feel a good November coming because people get it,” said Cuomo, addressing the crowd at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook. He said Trump has failed to deliver on any of the promises he made during the campaign and is moving forward with an agenda that will hurt New Yorkers’ pocketbooks.

While Trump promised to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure, Cuomo said, “They haven’t sent me one two-by-four.”

He also said Republicans are threatening a tax plan that would remove a middle class deduction for state and local taxes.

If such a deduction is axed, he said, “There’s no tax cut in this plan for New York.”

Cuomo, noting that seven of nine New York GOP congressman, have already opposed the plan because of the deduction issue, warned if Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) “votes for that tax plan he is going to be former Congressman Zeldin.”

Zeldin said he opposes eliminating the deduction and met with Vice president Mike Pence Tuesday morning on the issue.

Zeldin called Cuomo “an angry, self-serving bully” who is the “most divisive governor in America.” Zeldin said Cuomo’s “vindictive, partisan and hostile attitude” only hurts the state’s cause.

Missing in action from the Democratic dinner was Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, whose split with Suffolk Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer has recently escalated.

Jason Elan, Bellone’s spokesman, said, “The County Executive had a prior commitment . . . but was glad to hear that Governor Cuomo made a rousing speech.”

Schaffer said Bellone opened his campaign coffers to give $75,000 to the party to help fund the countywide ticket and legislative races.

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

