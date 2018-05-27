TODAY'S PAPER
By Rick Brand

Assemb. Anthony Palumbo faces GOP primary

Challenger Mike Yacubich, the Rocky Point Fire Department chief, says he’s a fiscal conservative and a moderate on social issues.

Republican Assemb. Anthony Palumbo is facing a primary challenge from tax accountant Mike Yacubich, who also is the Rocky Point Fire Department chief.

Yacubich, 51, of Shoreham, describes himself as a fiscal conservative and a moderate on social issues, “who is willing to work with both sides to get things done.”

Yacubich, who served three years on the Shoreham-Wading River school board, said his campaign is “not so much against a person but against the process” in which people talk about issues but little gets done.

“I think I bring something to the table, I’m a hard worker, have a lot of experience and I think I can get things accomplished,” he said.

Palumbo, 47, a lawyer from New Suffolk and a former Suffolk County prosecutor, is backed by the Suffolk Republicans.

He said he backed legislation to give tax breaks to first time homebuyers, supported increased school aid for local districts and helped reform the Common Core curriculum.

“I’ve worked hard and I hope the electorate agrees,” Palumbo said.

Yacubich said he’s raised about $8,000. Palumbo as of his Jan. 15 campaign finance report had $6,800 on hand.

Rick Brand

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

