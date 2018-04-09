TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island
By Rick Brand

Ballotopedia incorrectly lists Jon Kaiman as Congress candidate

Kaiman, a deputy to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, is not a candidate in the Third District, a spokesman said.

Jon Kaiman, a former North Hempstead supervisor, was

Jon Kaiman, a former North Hempstead supervisor, was listed incorrectly on a political website as a congressional candidate. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

An online political website, Ballotpedia, has incorrectly listed Jon Kaiman as a Democratic candidate for Congress in the Third District this year.

Jason Elan, a spokesman for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, said Kaiman, a deputy county executive, is not a candidate “and is very happy with his current job.”

Kaiman is a former North Hempstead Town supervisor who also served as chairman of the Nassau Interim finance Authority and a District Court judge.

Kaiman was one of five candidates in a Third District congressional primary two years ago in which former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi emerged as the victor, and later won election to the seat.

The website cited an FEC filing in September 2017 as the source of its report. Kaiman said he will formally close his campaign account to resolve the issue.

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

