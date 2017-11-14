This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandColumnistsRick Brand
Portrait
By Rick Brand

Constitutional convention vote drew highest turnout in Suffolk

The proposition to create a state constitutional convention drew more voters on Election Day in Suffolk than the races for district attorney and sheriff.

The proposition to create a state constitutional convention

The proposition to create a state constitutional convention was rejected on Election Day.

The highest turnout for any contest in Suffolk County on election night last week involved the proposition to create a state constitutional convention. It drew 304,855 voters, or 31.93 percent of people registered to vote — more than the turnout in the district attorney or sheriff races.

The district attorney’s race drew 293,175 voters, or 30.7 percent of registered voters; the sheriff’s contest attracted 284,366 voters, or 29.9 percent.

By contrast, Suffolk’s off-year election turnout four years ago was only 189,435, or 20.9 percent of registered voters.

The turnout numbers will rise when the more than 14,000 absentee ballots are added later.

In Nassau, the county executive race drew the most voters — 288,402, or a 28.9 percent turnout — while the constitutional convention referendum drew 282,610, or 28.3 percent.

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

