Rick Brand
By Rick Brand

Democratic debate Tuesday in 1st CD race

Six candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) will debate Tuesday night in Patchogue.

Around the corner from Rep. Lee Zeldin’s district office, six Democratic primary candidates will debate Tuesday over which has the best chance of unseat the Shirley Republican in November.

The two-hour debate, sponsored by Bayport Blue Point Indivisible and Suffolk Progressives, will start at 7 p.m. at 89 North, a rock music venue at 89 North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue.

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

