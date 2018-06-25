TODAY'S PAPER
Thomas DiNapoli to head Suffolk ‘shared services’ event

The state comptroller will headline Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s summit on shared municipal services on July 24.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, seen here on May 9, 2017, will headline a summit on shared municipal services. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will headline Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s Suffolk’s Shared Services summit scheduled for July 24.

More than 250 officials from local schools, towns and villages are expected to attend the daylong event at Timber Point Golf Course in Great River.

Speakers include Jim Malatras, president of the Rockefeller Institute; Sean Carroll, New York State’s chief procurement officer; Stephen Acquario, executive director of the state Association of Counties; former Suffolk County Executive Patrick Halpin; and Kevin Law, CEO of the Long Island Association.

CORRECTIONS

An incorrect date and location for the summit was given in an earlier version of this story.

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

