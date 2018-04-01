TODAY'S PAPER
By Rick Brand

Insurance executive Steve Louro will host the fundraiser for Zeldin (R-Shirley) in August.

Donald Trump Jr. at the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.

Insurance executive Steve Louro says he will host a major fundraiser for Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) headlined by Donald Trump Jr. at his Nissequogue mansion in August.

Louro, who declined to disclose the date of the event, said he agreed to host it because, “I love Zeldin and Donald Jr., is a tremendous guy.”

Zeldin confirmed that Trumps’s son has agreed to appear, but said ticket prices and other details have yet to be determined.

Louro hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump during the presidential campaign that raised $1 million. Until recently, Louro also served as regional finance director of the state GOP, but stepped down because he felt the federal tax overhaul did not better protect middle class New Yorkers.

Louro announced plans to run for Suffolk County executive more than a year ago, but gave up the idea because his wife, Carolyn, opposed his run.

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

