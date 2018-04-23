Suffolk legislative presiding officer DuWayne Gregory has gotten his biggest endorsement yet in his latest bid for Congress — that of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

“I am excited to endorse DuWayne Gregory as he runs for Congress said DiNapoli, a Democrat. “We need a leader who will advocate for the middle class, protect taxpayers and stand up to Donald Trump. DuWayne . . . is the kind of leader New Yorkers can trust to fight for them.”

Gregory (D-Copiague) is vying for the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District with Liuba Grechen Shirley in the June 26 primary. Gregory also has the Independence, Working Families and Women’s Equality ballot lines for the November election.