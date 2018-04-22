TODAY'S PAPER
By Rick Brand

Edward Romaine makes abrupt exit from LI planning council

The Brookhaven supervisor gave only two days’ notice before resigning from the Long Island Regional Planning Council.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward Romaine at a meeting

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward Romaine at a meeting on March 2 at Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Brookhaven’s Republican Supervisor Edward Romaine attended his last meeting of the Long Island Regional Planning Council last Tuesday, abruptly resigning his unpaid role as an appointee of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Romaine, who served on the council for five years, gave only two days’ notice before his resignation was to take effect Thursday.

His April 16 letter gave no reason for his departure. He said only: “My resignation will allow you to appoint someone of your choosing to this council that will continue the county’s commitment to top regional planning.”

Romaine’s move came just a week after Bellone, his aides and Suffolk Industrial Development Agency staff launched a surprise initiative for a new 17,000-seat area on the Islip-Brookhaven border without consulting Brookhaven Town.

Bellone earlier had joined Romaine and Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter with the intention of holding quarterly meetings to improve communication between the county and Suffolk’s two largest towns. No meetings were ever held, officials said.

