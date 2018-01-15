Updated January 15, 2018 12:10 PM

Katie Horst, who had been Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone chief legislative liaison, has left her post to become a special projects coordinator for new Democratic Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr.

Horst’s new job was created under a process known as earmarking which permits establishment of a new job title by doing away with another one. The abolished position was that of a lower paying account clerk.

Toulon said he needs assistance in getting legislation passed at the county, state and federal levels. He also said Horst will work on programs to combat opioids and gangs.

Horst earned $111,316 under Bellone in her management job; she will make $112,334 in the new job, a union position.

Horst, who was a Bellone political appointee, was hired on a provisional basis in a competitive Civil Service job.

That means there is currently no competitive list for the job title. She will have to take a Civil Service test and score among the top three candidates to keep the post, once an exam is given. It can take six months to two years for the state to create a test.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.