Updated November 26, 2017 5:00 AM

Ex-Suffolk Legis. George Guldi will face a new criminal trial Jan. 2 after the state’s high court, the Court of Appeals, rejected efforts on both sides to challenge an appellate decision throwing out his conviction in an insurance fraud case.

Guldi was released served six years in upstate state prison, and was released in July after serving a maximum six-year sentence on charges involving an $82 million mortgage scam. The former Democratic lawmaker from Westhampton Beach served between 1995 and 2003.

The state appellate division threw out Guldi’s conviction in the case, saying the trial judge, James F.X. Doyle, erred by forcing Guldi to use one of his challenges to dismiss a juror from the panel.

The juror, who worked for AIG, the insurer that Guldi allegedly defrauded of $850,000, “did not provide completely unequivocal assurance that she could be fair and impartial,” the appellate panel said.

The Court of Appeals also rejected Guldi’s attempt to challenge the appellate division ruling upholding Guldi’s guilty pleas on 34 counts of grand larceny and scheme to defraud in connection with the mortgage scam.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office will retry the case. Michael Scotto, Guldi’s attorney, said there is a Nov. 29 conference scheduled to determine if the charges can be settled without a new trial.