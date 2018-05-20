TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island
By Rick Brand

Kathleen Cleary challenges John Flanagan for state Senate

Cleary, an East Northport Democrat, is a supporter of the Opt Out movement who works as a horticulturist.

It may be an uphill battle, but Democrat Kathleen Cleary of East Northport announced Friday she is running against Republican state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan for his Second District seat.

Cleary, 51, said she is running “because our district deserves better representation.” She said she would will press for legislation to curb gun violence, create a state single payer health care system and campaign finance reform. She hopes to raise $250,000 to wage the campaign.

Cleary, who is making her first run for public office, has been a supporter of the Opt Out movement on school testing. She worked in contracts management for 25 years. In the past five years, she has become a horticulturist, working part-time at the state’s Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River.

Flanagan spokesman Scott Reif said Flanagan’s, “outstanding record stands for itself,” in delivering record school aid, the state tax cap and $2.5 billion for clean water.

Also, Democrats are eying the possibility of running legislative aide Josh Slaughter for the Third District state Assembly seat, if Republicans put forward GOP Assemb. Dean Murray of East Patchogue as their candidate to succeed retiring state Sen. Tom Croci.

Slaughter ran a close but unsuccessful race for Suffolk County legislature last year to succeed Democratic Legis. Kate Browning. Slaughter lost to long time local fire chief Rudolph Sunderman.

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

