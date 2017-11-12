This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 28° Good Morning
Clear 28° Good Morning
Long IslandColumnistsRick Brand
Portrait
By Rick Brand

John Kennedy begins ‘time and attendance’ audit at Suffolk BOE

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Republican Suffolk Comptroller John Kennedy said he has started a “time and attendance audit” of senior managers at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) requested an audit after a Newsday story in September disclosed that Republican Elections Commissioner Nicholas LaLota was attending Hofstra Law School part time, including during office hours of the elections board.

LaLota, who earns $144,000 a year on the board, said he fulfills his requirement to work 70 hours every two weeks. He said he was “pleased to comply with the personnel audit” covering all of the board’s 123 employees.

“Going forward, I hope the Democrat legislators behind this distraction will exert at least as much effort closing our county’s $100 million budget gap as they have playing these petty partisan games,” LaLota said.

Portrait
By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Robert Tilearcio, a FDNY firefighter from Massapequa Park, FDNY firefighter from Long Island dies at 58
Five bands were scheduled to play at Vetstock Vetstock is therapy for former military members
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, right, with Brand: Bellone needs a new police commish
Smithtown Supervisor-elect Ed Wehrheim, right, celebrates his win Win means an open seat on town council
Heather Jackson and Darien Riley, children of Willie Vet’s lost Purple Heart in family’s hands
Ed Mangano, then the new Nassau County Moderate voters flex muscles statewide
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE