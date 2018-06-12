Josh Slaughter, a Suffolk legislative aide mentioned as a potential Democratic contender for the Third District Assembly seat, is taking a job with Laborers Local 66 doing work as an intergovernmental liason.

Slaughter will be working with Peter Zarcone, the union’s top lobbyist, who almost ran for the Assembly himself earlier this year.

Slaughter, 35, a longtime aide to former Suffolk Legis. Kate Browning who ran unsuccessfully Browning’s seat when she was term-limited last year, worked for the legislature for 12 years. After Browning’s departure, Slaughter, of Shirley, worked on the staff of Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory.

Another veteran legislative aide, Justin Littell, who had worked for term-limited Legis. Louis D’Amaro and since January for his successor, Democratic Legis. Tom Donnelly, is going to work for new Democratic Assemb. Steve Stern.