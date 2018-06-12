TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
68° Good Afternoon
Long IslandColumnistsRick Brand
Portrait
By Rick Brand

Josh Slaughter signs on with Laborers Local 66

Slaughter, a former Suffolk legislative aide, will work with Peter Zarcone, the union’s top lobbyist.

Josh Slaughter, a former Suffolk legislative aide, has

Josh Slaughter, a former Suffolk legislative aide, has joined Laborers Local 66 as an intergovernmental liaison. Photo Credit: James Escher

Print

Josh Slaughter, a Suffolk legislative aide mentioned as a potential Democratic contender for the Third District Assembly seat, is taking a job with Laborers Local 66 doing work as an intergovernmental liason.

Slaughter will be working with Peter Zarcone, the union’s top lobbyist, who almost ran for the Assembly himself earlier this year.

Slaughter, 35, a longtime aide to former Suffolk Legis. Kate Browning who ran unsuccessfully Browning’s seat when she was term-limited last year, worked for the legislature for 12 years. After Browning’s departure, Slaughter, of Shirley, worked on the staff of Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory.

Another veteran legislative aide, Justin Littell, who had worked for term-limited Legis. Louis D’Amaro and since January for his successor, Democratic Legis. Tom Donnelly, is going to work for new Democratic Assemb. Steve Stern.

Portrait
By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau and Hempstead Village police investigate a crash Police: Cop shoots at 2 fleeing in stolen SUV
Mollie Scruggs of Southampton on Monday shows off How Southampton is spending Open week
The scene of a school bus crash in Cops: 5 students suffer minor injuries in bus crash
Traffic on Sunrise Highway heading east from the Cops: U.S. Open traffic jams ease on day two
Matthew Eckstein, 48, a Syosset financial adviser, faces DA: Adviser charged in $5M Ponzi scheme
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen tours Point Lookout with Town completes project to clear canals