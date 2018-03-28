TODAY'S PAPER
Kate Browning gets Women’s Equality Party backing

The decision by the minor party assures Browning, a Democrat, at least one ballot line in the November contest against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

Former Suffolk County Legis. Kate Browning will run against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley). Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

Former Suffolk Legis. Kate Browning is assured at least one ballot line in the fall race for Congress now that the Women’s Equality party has endorsed her against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

Women’s Equality is the first political party that normally backs Democrats to make an endorsement in the First District race. The endorsement is important because there are a half dozen Democratic contenders, including Browning, gathering petitions to get on the ballot for the June 26 party primary.

Susan Zimet, Women’s Equality Party chair, called Browning “an unwavering voice for women and families” as a former bus union leader and county lawmaker.

“It’s been proven when women are elected to office, women and children’s issues are not forgotten,” said Zimet.

The endorsement of the minor party helps buoy Browning, an Irish Catholic, who early in the campaign acknowledged that when she first became a United States citizen she enrolled in the Right to Life Party.

Browning said she dropped that party affiliation years ago and is “pro-choice.”

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

