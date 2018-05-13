TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
50° Good Morning
Long IslandColumnistsRick Brand
Portrait
By Rick Brand

Mary Kate Mullen found qualified to run for judge

The Suffolk County Bar Association found the Islip Town Board member qualified to run for a variety of judgeships.

Print

Islip Town board member Mary Kate Mullen has screened with the Suffolk County Bar Association and was found qualified as a candidate for judge.

Mullen, a Conservative who was elected to the town board with Republican support, earlier worked as a principal assistant district attorney handling narcotics cases.

Mullen, 47, of Bayport, is the daughter of Michael Mullen, a retired Court of Claims judge and acting state Supreme Court justice.

Mullen was screened April 17 and found qualified for District Court, Family Court, County Court and state Supreme Court.

Mullen said she is looking at the “future” and has spoken with Conservative and Republican Party officials.

“If the opportunity presents itself I’d definitely consider it,” she said.

There is no Islip District Court judgeship up this year. However, the future of Republican District Court Judge Robert Cicale from Islip could be in doubt after his arrest in late March on burglary charges. Cicale has pleaded not guilty.

Portrait
By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Latest Long Island News

Mineola LIRR station on Friday May 11, 2018 Village trustees to consider ban on panhandlers
Mackson Marble & Granite, at 40 Gazza Blvd. IDA suit says company missed tax payments
Janet Spano, with her dog Patches on Thursday, Pet owners disappointed with dog park fixes
An artist's rendering of a proposed library for Residents’ eyes on supervisor in development vote
A sign lets visitors know that they should Plover spraying plan irks environmentalists
Voters turn out for school board elections on Voter turnout for school elections plunges in NY