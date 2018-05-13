Islip Town board member Mary Kate Mullen has screened with the Suffolk County Bar Association and was found qualified as a candidate for judge.

Mullen, a Conservative who was elected to the town board with Republican support, earlier worked as a principal assistant district attorney handling narcotics cases.

Mullen, 47, of Bayport, is the daughter of Michael Mullen, a retired Court of Claims judge and acting state Supreme Court justice.

Mullen was screened April 17 and found qualified for District Court, Family Court, County Court and state Supreme Court.

Mullen said she is looking at the “future” and has spoken with Conservative and Republican Party officials.

“If the opportunity presents itself I’d definitely consider it,” she said.

There is no Islip District Court judgeship up this year. However, the future of Republican District Court Judge Robert Cicale from Islip could be in doubt after his arrest in late March on burglary charges. Cicale has pleaded not guilty.