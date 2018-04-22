TODAY'S PAPER
Aide to Errol Toulon Jr. moves to Laura Curran’s team

Katie Horst has left the staff of the Suffolk County sheriff to work for the Nassau County executive.

Katie Horst of Manorville applauds while listening to Mark Lesko during the State of The Town Address in Farmingville on Jan. 19, 2012. Photo Credit: Chris Ware

Katie Horst, a former aide to Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone who jumped to new Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr.’s staff in January, has changed jobs again.

Horst started work last Monday as Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s top aide to the Nassau Legislature, making $120,000 a year.

Horst had made $111,315 a year working as an aide to Bellone, a management position. Her pay only rose to $112,334 when she moved to the sheriff’s office in the competitive Civil Service job title of special projects coordinator. She held the post on a provisional basis until a test could be given, and would have had to have scored among the top three to keep the job.

“She’s a terrific addition to the team,” said Michael Martino, Curran’s spokesman. Toulon has not filled Horst’s position.

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

