Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) will formally kick off his re-election campaign June 28 with former presidential spokesman Sean Spicer as a headline attraction.

The $100-a-head event, to be held at the Smithtown Elks Lodge from 6 to 7 p.m., is an unusual campaign hybrid. Besides Spicer, former Trump strategist Sebastian Gorka and former GOP Rep. Chris Gibson will be on hand hawking new books.

Donors who pay $200 will get signed copies of Gorka’s and Gibson’s books, as well as an automatic pre-order of Spicer’s new book, which will be mailed after its July 23 release.

Those giving at the $500 Victory level, $1,000 Landslide tier or those paying $2,700 as Co-Hosts, also will get a “Spicer-Zeldin photo op,” as well as the books and additional tickets.

The fundraiser will be followed by a free Zeldin rally starting at 7 p.m.