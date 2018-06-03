Assemb. Dean Murray may have received the Republican nomination to run for retiring state Sen. Tom Croci’s seat last week, but he arrived at the Suffolk party’s convention about 20 minutes after it ended because he got stuck in traffic driving back from Albany.

Murray said it took him about six hours to get back from the state capital after Thursday’s legislative session ended, largely because of a rush hour snarl on the Long Island Expressway that caused him to miss the convention in Selden, which began at 5:30 p.m.

“There were still a few people left,” said Murray. “I just wanted to get there and thank people. I’m excited about the opportunity to continue the work we’ve been doing over the last few years.”

His mother-in-law, County Clerk Judith Pascale, who was renominated for a fourth term, told the crowd that Murray was on his way and thanked it on behalf of Murray, herself and “our entire family.”