Nassau parties cross-endorse 7 local judges

Nassau Republicans and Democrats have made an agreement to a cross-endorse seven local judges.

Democrat Robin Kent got GOP backing for re-election as family court judge while Republican Catherine Rizzo, a law secretary to Supreme Justice Thomas Feinman, is receiving Democratic backing for county court judge. Democrat William Miller got GOP backing for Long Beach city court judge while Republican Richard McCord got Democratic backing for re-election as Glen Cove city court judge.

Republicans also will back two Democrats for state Supreme Court in September: Hempstead District court judge Helen Voutsinas and County Court Judge Norman St. George.

Democrats also have agreed to back Republican Appellate Justice Ruth Balkin for re-election.

Those endorsements come after Democrats last year backed two incumbent GOP Supreme Court justices for re-election, Arthur Diamond and Feinman.