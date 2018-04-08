The new state budget creates a new State Supreme Court judgeship for Nassau and Suffolk — one of five judgeships created statewide.

New York City gets three — one each for Staten Island, the Bronx and Queens, while the other covers Westchester, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties.

Judicial officials last week could not say which Long Island county will get the new judgeship. But some Suffolk officials said they expect the new slot to go to Suffolk because Nassau has two more judges on the court than Suffolk.

The new judicial post would add to the seven countywide judgeships already up from grabs in Suffolk this fall. Nominations will be made for Supreme Court judgeships in September.