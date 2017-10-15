Rick Brand Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

The campaign website for Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, who has touted integrity and transparency in his race for Suffolk County district attorney, inflated his job title as an aide to County Executive Steve Bellone.

The website stated that Sini was “Deputy County Executive for public safety, but civil service records show his actual job title was a much lower grade of county executive assistant V. In that job, which he held for nearly 11 months, Sini’s annual pay was $110,084. Currently, the county has four deputy county executives; one makes $163,699 annually, the others, $178,733 a year.

When asked about the discrepancy last Monday, Sini initially maintained that Bellone had appointed him as a deputy county executive. When told of the civil service records, he acknowledged he had a lower-level job, and said his “next call” would be to his campaign staff to have the mistake corrected. Asked if there were any other overstatements of his credentials, he answered, “No.”

When Newsday inquired Friday why there had been no change to the website, Justin Myers, his campaign spokesman, said in a statement that Sini was “the head of public safety policy” for Bellone and that “abbreviating a title for brevity is irrelevant,” even though his correct job title was shorter.

Late Friday, the campaign added a revised job title to Sini’s online biography, but it was incorrect and the deputy county executive title lower in his biography had not been changed.

On Saturday, Myers said both titles would be corrected but he did not say when.