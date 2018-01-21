TODAY'S PAPER
By Rick Brand

State Sen. Phil Boyle replenishes his campaign account

Boyle, who lost a Republican primary for Suffolk County sheriff, has shifted $56,000 from his sheriff’s campaign to his senate account.

State Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) is moving

Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

State Sen. Phil Boyle has replenished his Senate campaign fund with $55,747 left over from his losing GOP primary bid for Suffolk sheriff. Yet even with the transfers, Boyle’s Jan. 15 report shows he only has $35,002 in cash on hand for his fall re-election campaign.

When Boyle became the GOP sheriff candidate last summer, he transferred $66,000 to his sheriff campaign fund, leaving only $2,772 in the Senate account.

Boyle raised $214,121 in his unsuccessful race against primary challenger Larry Zacarese. Campaign finance reports showed Boyle made six transfers back to his Senate campaign totaling $55,74 — about $10,000 less than he originally transferred from the fund.

Among other in the Long Island senate delegation Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan has the most with $1,193,959 in his campaign account raising $288,055 in the last six months.

Among other Republicans in the state Legislature, Sen. Kemp Hannon has $274,561 entering the campaign season; Sen. Kenneth LaValle has $218,002; Sen. Carl Marcellino has $74,359; GOP Sen. Elaine Phillips has $70,081 while Sen. Tom Croci’s most recent report shows he has just $2,028.

Among Democrats, State Sen. John Brooks has $126,385 for his coming campaign, and Sen. Todd Kaminsky has $75,194 on hand.

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

