Long Island Columnists Rick Brand
By Rick Brand

No party convention for Suffolk Democrats

Party Chairman Richard Schaffer said there will be no county convention before candidate nominating petitions go out June 5.

Suffolk Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer said he felt

Suffolk Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer said he felt it best to open up the process and "let the voters decide the candidates," if they want to pursue a primary. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

Suffolk Democrats will not hold a party convention to designate candidates before petitions to qualify contenders for the ballot go out on the street June 5.

Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said with the increased enthusiasm in the party with new potential contenders surfacing he said he felt it best to open up the process and “let the voters decide the candidates,” if they want to pursue a primary. Suffolk Republicans are holding a convention May 31.

He said the party did not have a convention to name the congressional contenders “and that worked out well,” with a six-way primary in the first district to take on Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and a two-way battle between Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory and grass roots activist Liuba Grechen Shirley to challenge veteran Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Schaffer, however, said he expects the party also will put forward a slate of designated candidates for state and county offices by May 31 because in many cases there’s only one contender looking to run.

By Rick Brand

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

