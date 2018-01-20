Updated January 20, 2018 4:00 PM

When Suffolk legislative Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory disclosed last month that he was weighing a second run against Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), the veteran Republican said, “The more the merrier.”

Republicans like King may worry privately about a “wave” election threatening their majorities in Congress due to President Donald Trump’s low poll numbers.

However, the GOP sees a silver lining in the prospect of Democratic primaries before the main event in November.

“The island has seats that are vulnerable, but when you have Democratic primaries you blur the battlefield with people competing for the same resources that could keep them from winning,” the general election, said Desmond Ryan, a veteran business lobbyist in Albany and Washington, D.C.

Gregory’s entry last week into the race raises the immediate prospect of a Democratic primary between progressive activist Liba Grechen Shirleyut both Democrats the primary as a springboard.

“Once you couldn’t pay anyone to run against Peter King,” said Gregory, who lost to King buy 13 percentage points in 2016. “The fact that there’s a primary is just indicative of seeing a lot of energy on the ground. People are excited and ready for change.”

Shirley said voters are ready to elect “a representive who will stand up for our needs instead of Peter King who voted to take away health care from thousands of people, and failed to stop the tax giveaway to the wealthy.”

But John Jay LaValle, Suffok Republican chairman, said “Democrats will battle to pull one another as far left as they possibly can and away from the middle class values of the district.”The contest in the First Congressional District, represented by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), is even more crowded than in King’s Second District.

There are a half dozen Democratic contenders: Former Suffolk lawmakers Kate Browning and Vivian Viloria Fisher; East Hampton resident Perry Gershon, a transplanted Manhattanite who has raised $1 million; former Brookhaven National Laboratory Lab scientist Elaine DiMasi; Kevin Perchefosky, who once ran a losing race for New York City Council; and bartender Brendon Henry.

Two years ago, a First District Democratic primary forced former Southampton Supervisor Anna Throne Holst to spend $1.74 million to eke out a 319-vote victory. She lost by 16 percentage points to Zeldin, who spent $4.4 million and had no primary.

But Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said, “primaries aren’t necessarily a bad thing.” He said the contests can give the winning candidate momentum and help “work out kinks” for the November general election.

Schaffer recalled that then Democrat Steve Levy got a major boost by winning the party’s 2003 primary for Suffolk County executive. Levy went on to defeat Republican Edward Romaine, now Brookhaven Supervisor, who at the time had four ballot lines.

Nonetheless, some party officials say primaries can reduce the likelihood of contributions from outside sources including national political parties. Such funding first goes to vulnerable incumbents, then open seats and to contests where the local party is united on one nominee.

Schaffer countered that, “a congressional race is massive undertaking and if the race is going to be competitive, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is going to come in whether there’s a primary or not.”

But Bill Garbarino, Islip GOP leader, said that in the First and Second districts, “We have the incumbent. And if Democrats are fighting among themselves that can’t be bad for Republicans.”