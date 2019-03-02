Suffolk Republican chairman John Jay LaValle’s impending exit March 18 will give his successor a chance to restart the GOP's ruptured relationship with the minor party that is its natural ally — the Conservatives.

“The most important thing a new leader can do is get the GOP more competitive in winning the support of the Conservative Party,” said Michael Dawidziak, a political consultant who works primarily for Republicans and Conservatives.

What makes the Conservative ballot line important, if not crucial, is that it draw 10 to 12 percent of the vote, which often can make the difference in local races.

LaValle’s relations with the minor party first soured in 2015 over the firing of Conservative Party Secretary Michael Torres from his $105,00-a-year elections board job after he refused to back a GOP choice for judge. Torres has a $1 million lawsuit pending.

Conservatives angered LaValle in 2017 by backing Republican State Sen. Phil Boyle for Suffolk County sheriff before the GOP had made its pick.

Conservatives complain that LaValle sub rosa helped Larry Zacarese win a GOP primary against Boyle. Zacarese then lost the general election to Democrat Errol Toulon Jr., a former New York City deputy corrections commissioner who had Conservative backing.

The battle continued last year when Republican Tara Scully, daughter of County Executive Steve Bellone's aide Peter Scully, entered a Democratic primary for Suffolk Surrogate judge. That led District Court Judge Marian Tinari, wife of Suffolk Conservative chairman Frank Tinari, to exit the race.

Tinari and Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer agreed to back Democratic Family Court Judge Theresa Whelan for the patronage-rich Surrogate post, which Republicans had held for a century. Whelan won in November, when Marian Tinari also won a state Supreme Court judgeship.

LaValle said he would not be “held hostage” by Conservatives.

But he further roiled the waters by wading into the Conservative leadership fight last year, backing dissident Kenneth Auerbach, LaValle said, “to elect new leadership that won’t elect Democrats.”

Also, Auerbach’s lawsuit challenging the convention could keep the scars fresh as case goes up on appeal. On Friday, state Supreme Court Justice David Reilly threw out Frank Tinari's re-election, and called for a new convention, with an outside monitor.

Schaffer acknowledged his dealings with Conservatives are likely to change.

“It’ll be a lot tougher, “ he said. “A lot of it was driven by the well-placed personal animosity Conservatives had with LaValle. I don’t think we’ll be shut out, but we’ll not be able to run the table like we did against him.”

Schaffer also said that because of the expedited election calendar, there are, “conversations in progress” with Conservatives about court and legislative races.

“They may be backing some of our candidates or in some cases running some of their own to make a point," Schaffer said. "I don’t think LaValle’s exit will have any impact on that.”

Minor party sources said Conservatives will back Democrats for two Family Court judgeships vacated by Whelan and Conservative Deborah Poulos, who won a Supreme Court seat.

But despite LaValle’s problems with Conservatives, most town GOP leaders, have taken pains to keep their ties with the minor party intact.

For instance, Jesse Garcia, Brookhaven GOP chairman and a prime contender for LaValle’s post, already has cut a deal with Conservatives to back freshman Suffolk Legis. Rudolph Sunderman of Shirley, a Republican, for re-election.

Tinari maintains his party for the most part backs Republicans at the state and local level, and gets along with town GOP leaders. But after March 18, he added, “Obviously, it will improve at the county level.”