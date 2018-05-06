TODAY'S PAPER
By Rick Brand

Robert Cicale wants special prosecutor in his case

Cicale, a District Court judge arrested for allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s home and stealing women’s underwear, wants the Suffolk DA disqualified from his case.

Suffolk County District Judge Robert Cicale is escorted

Suffolk County District Judge Robert Cicale is escorted out of Suffolk County District Court in Central Islip after he was arraigned on March 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Robert Cicale, a Suffolk District Court judge arrested for allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s home and stealing women’s underwear, has asked that the Suffolk district attorney’s office be disqualfied from case, and a special prosecutor named instead.

William Wexler, Cicale’s attorney, filed papers last week asking for a special prosecutor because a supervisor in the major crime bureau was seeking a judgeship and had been screened by the Suffolk County Bar Association.

Wexler said the Suffolk district attorney, “whose supervisory ADA in the major case bureau stands to benefit personally from Cicale’s conviction, should not conduct the prosecution.”

Wexler in his legal papers noted Suffolk judges and prosecutors recused themselves when Babylon Town Attorney Lindsay Henry, whose father was a former district attorney and sister is a District Court judge, was charged with misdemeanor assault earlier this year.

“Continued involvement of the Suffolk County District Attorney and his assistants would undermine public confidence and be unfair to Cicale,” Wexler said.

Justin Meyers, chief of staff for District Attorney Tim Sini, did not return a request for comment.

Cicale has pleaded not guilty.

Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

