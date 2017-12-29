Updated December 29, 2017 6:36 PM

Arlene Samos, a longtime Democratic Party activist, was named just Before Christmas to join the three member Suffolk Off-Track Betting board of directors, replacing the late board chairman Dominick Feeney, who died earlier this year.

Samos, a 20-year OTB veteran who retired seven years ago, was appointed at the last county legislature meeting of the year. The OTB board meets monthly and members make $250 a per meeting. Another Democrat, Edward Wynn has replaced Feeney as board chairman.

Phillip Nolan, OTB president, said Samos has been a valuable asset to the agency and helped develop the Qwik Bet program that operates in 35 bars and restaurants throughout Suffolk County.