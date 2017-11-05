Updated November 5, 2017 5:00 AM

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, the Democratic candidate for district attorney, added $166,000 to his campaign coffers as of Friday, according to 24-hour notices filed with the state Board of Elections.

Sini, who had already brought in a record $1.03 million for a Suffolk DA’s race, received 28 contributions since the 11-day pre-election filing. The late donations included $25,000 from County Executive Steve Bellone’s campaign fund, $20,000 from Winter Brothers Waste Systems of Long Island and $10,000 from grocery store magnate John Catsimatidis.

Sini’s Republican opponent, Ray Perini, so far has had one late donation: $5,000 from Feldman Properties of Bohemia.

In the Suffolk sheriff’s race, Republican Larry Zacarese has raised an additional $15,500. Late donations included $10,000 from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who earlier had headlined a Southampton fundraiser for Zacarese.

Zacarese’s Democratic opponent, Democrat Errol Toulon Jr., showed a $5,000 contribution from the law firm of Miller & Caggiano, with offices in Uniondale and Bohemia.